Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.

