Nakkita Trimble Wilson meticulously captures every detail in her painting. Photo Courtesy of Tyler Meers

North Coast Indigenous Artists Win Fulmer Awards

The BCAF award is given out yearly to distinguished First Nations artists in B.C.

An artist has been chosen as a recipient of a Fulmer award in B.C First Nations Art. Terrace’s Nakkita Trimble Wilson of the Nisga’a Nation, an artist and tattoo virtuoso formerly based out of Prince Rupert, was one of six recipients of the award handed out by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation (BCAF).

The awards recognize artists for excellence in their craft, whether it be traditional, contemporary or digital creations. Each year, the recipients are chosen by an independent jury of their peers. The jury is usually comprised of past winners, and other outstanding First Nations artists.

“These awards honour the very best in First Nations art in the province and help celebrate the inheritance of a rich cultural tradition,” said chair Scott Mcintyre in a statement released by the BCAF.

The weight and significance of the award is not lost on Trimble Wilson,

“Truly humbled and honoured to be amongst these artists,” Trimble Wilson said in a Facebook post acknowledging her achievement.

READ MORE: Nakkita Trimble Speaks Through, Art Video and Story

This will the 12th annual Fulmer Awards in First Nations Art ceremony. In the brief history of the awards, a total of 68 other First Nations artists have been honoured.

Along with Wilson, six other artists were honoured. The other recipients included: Richard Adkins of the Haida Nation, Kelsey Hall of the Heiltsuk Nation, as well as Bradley Hunt of the Heiltsuk Nation, Carrielynn Victor of the Cheam Nation and finally, Henry Speck Jr. from the Kwakwaka’wakw Nation of the Tlawitsis Tribe will be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The celebration for this year’s recipients will take place in Vancouver at a ceremony on November 20th.

RELATED: Prince Rupert’s Artistic Future is in Good Hands


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annunciation School students put on their business hats

Just Posted

Northern B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Prince Rupert CIHL team look to continue their undefeated season in Terrace against the River Kings

Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was terminated from his position at the academy

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Two men were arrested in the joint investigation

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

Most Read