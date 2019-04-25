Annunciation students fulfill wildlife wishes

The Northern View
Prince Rupert Grade 7 students host a bake sale to raise funds for the local wildlife shelter
DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab
President of the charity, Bonnie Wekel, is working in the kitchen while they search for people
Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May
Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role
Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222
The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver
Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare
Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed
Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally
Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade
Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program
Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year
Nisga’a Society is working on a pilot project to provide fresh veggies to members in Prince Rupert
Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales
Ken Veldman’s letter to the editor says the Port welcomes dialogue but it is time for action
Over 97% of players gave the union their support in a strike vote
The former Tragically Hip frontman died in 2017
The cause of Ken (Kato) Kasuya’s death has not been disclosed