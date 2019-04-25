Annunciation students fulfill wildlife wishes

On April 10, Mrs. Ciotoli’s Grade 7 class from Annunciation School delivered supplies and a $500 cheque to Nancy and Gunther Golinia, from the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter. The students collected supplies from the Wildlife Shelter’s Wishlist and hosted a bake sale to raise funds for the organization. In addition, students rolled up their sleeves and spent the afternoon shovelling dirt and moving fill for Nancy and Gunther. (Rose Ciotoli photo)