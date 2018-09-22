Annual Toy Run returns to Prince Rupert

Ken Demiris poses at the start of the 37th annual toy run on Sept. 22. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Over 100 riders roared down Prince Rupert’s streets on Sept. 22 as the city’s Harley Riders Club held its 37th Toy Run to help bring Christmas cheer to those who need it.

The annual event — which is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s hamper program — began at the local Salvation Army on Fraser Street at noon. After some mingling and purchase of 50-50 draw cards, the riders gathered together for a blessing from Salvation ministry coordinator Greg Silvey.

Silvey said it was a special moment as last year’s toy run was one of the first events he attended after arriving in Prince Rupert. He said it continues to amaze him how much support the Salvation Army receives from the event.

“It’s mind boggling, it’s amazing what these guys do for the Salvation Army,” said Greg Silvey, ministry coordinator at the Salvation Army. “We wouldn’t be able to have Christmas for these kids without the work that these guys do.”

After the blessing, the group set off in massive convoy of rubber and steel, turning the heads of Rupertites on Third Street as they went.

This year’s route took the riders through stops in Port Edward, the Prince Rupert Fire Hall, Mariners Park and Seal Cove. Chris Rose, the Harley Riders Club president, said it means a lot to continue supporting the Salvation Army in this way for another year.

“This town needs this to be done by people to help the Salvation Army,” he said. “They always need our help.”

Following the ride, there was an after party at Seal Cove Pub. All proceeds from the dinner, ticket sales and the 50-50 draw were donated to the hamper program.

The club also accepted toy and non-perishable donations.

Rose said the club hopes to be able to donate $10,000 from this year’s ride, and hopes to continue growing the event for future years.

“We need to keep moving forward to bring in more bikers for future years,” he said.



