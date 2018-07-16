Add fun to your kid’s reading list this summer

School’s out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean young students should be putting down their books. At the Prince Rupert Regional Library, there are interactive summer programs for kids as young as two years old to those in Grade 7.

“We’d like to welcome everyone to come to the library this summer,” Beth Diamond said.

With Diamond’s decades of experience at the library and summer student Andi Chugh’s fresh ideas, the free programming will run from July 9 to August. Seventy-five children have registered to keep their minds sharp — and busy — over the summer break, but Diamond says there’s always room for more.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Beth Diamond brings magic off the page

Each week will have a topic for young minds to explore through crafts as well as reading.

“I hope that this helps give them a love for reading that they can continue for the rest of their lives. It improves their literacy skills throughout the summer so when they go back to school, they’re not overwhelmed by all the new schoolwork. They’ll be more empowered,” Chugh said.

For those unable to come to the scheduled activities, Diamond recommends picking up a reading kit that kids can do on their own time. If they fill out the log by the end of the summer, they can earn the reader’s certificate.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Joe Zelwietro sees the library for more than its books



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter