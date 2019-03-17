A farewell to volunteer and sports aficionado Reggie Huskins

In 2014, the City of Prince Rupert honoured Reggie Huskins with the Civic Appreciation Award for his volunteer work. He passed away on March 15, 2019. (File photo)

Prince Rupert’s hockey guru, Reggie Huskins was a regular at the newsroom, sharing lengthy histories and upcoming story ideas for hockey, basketball and baseball teams.

Huskins moved from Nova Scotia to Prince Rupert in 1967, at age 22, and worked at the pulp mill. On the side, he wrote a sports column for the Daily News and more recently he would share stories with the Northern View.

His contributions to the community were demonstrated through coaching minor baseball, he was an umpire for softball, and he was a champion for senior men’s hockey. He fundraised for many teams including the Halibut Kings and the Rupert Rampage. He was also on the Bingo Committee, and was a longtime member of the Moose Club.

In 2014, the City of Prince Rupert honoured Huskins with the Civic Appreciation Award for his volunteer work.

“Over the years you have been an active participant in planning and fundraising with the Moose Lodge and other community groups such as the Rampage. You are seen amongst the city always promoting hockey and other community events,” the citation read.

READ MORE: Eight honoured with Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Awards

In 2010, when residents were compiling a book to celebrate Prince Rupert’s 100th birthday, Huskins wrote:

“I don’t want to build myself up, only if needed. You do it for that which will be the greatest gift awarded, that cash can’t buy. So now I’m going to hit a red light only when God thinks my time is up and he has decided I put my life to good use here on earth with all the meetings, helping, caring, and sharing.

“In closing, the words of a rock and roll song goes ‘Everything I do, I do it for you’, but I mean everything I’ve done I did for Prince Rupert.”

Two years ago Huskins had a stroke, and his visits to the newsroom ended. He passed away on March 15, 2019.

READ MORE: Kings return to Jim Ciccone ice

Shannon Lough | Editor