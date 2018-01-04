A family and community will miss Jean Nicholls

A service for Jean Nicholls will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the United Church at 1:30 p.m.

Jean Elizabeth Nicholls passed away peacefully on Friday evening, Dec. 29, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She was born and raised by Edward and Ruth Sweeney as an only child in Powell River.

Jean excelled academically, earning her the nickname Jean E S. She went on to the University of B.C. to earn a degree in chemistry and using that, she made the bold move to Prince Rupert in 1957 to work at the pulp mill in pollution control. It was at this time that she met Gordon and they were soon married.

Jean then became a quality control chemist at the co-op and took great joy in working with the fishermen and cannery workers. She was a conscientious volunteer, especially with her church and the legendary MV Thomas Crosby mission boat. Jean was active in music, dance, book club, literary editing and spending time with her circle of friends.

She is survived by her husband Gordon of 58 years, sons Bill (Brenda), Bruce (Diane) and Craig (Kimberley); grandchildren Stephanie, Warren, Jeffrey, Will, Graham and Nathan.

Gordon and the family would like to thank the staff of Prince Rupert Regional Hospital for the caring and thoughtfulness shown to mom during the past three years throughout her struggle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the United Church at 1:30 p.m.



