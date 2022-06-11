78-year-old Ken Barkman of Chilliwack riding 3,000 kilometres for BC Children’s Hospital

Grandfather helping son and wife, who have adopted four high-risk babies

Trevor and Jennifer Barkman clearly have unlimited love to give.

The Chilliwack couple have adopted four high-risk babies, the first of which they have raised since 2009.

Jonathan, the first child adopted in 2009, was born HIV positive. He also has fetal alcohol syndrome (FASD).

Then in 2011 it was Matthew who has a missing X chromosome that renders him unable to walk or crawl. He also has poor vision and hearing.

In 2014 they adopted Jonathan’s half brother named David who also has FASD and was born HIV positive.

Then in 2018, Matthew’s half brother Isaac joined the family, similarly with a chromosome deletion.

Trevor and Jennifer Barkman of Chilliwack and their adopted children, from left, David, Isaac, Matthew and Jonathan. (Barkman family photo)

All four boys have spent time at BC Children’s Hospital. Matthew alone has spent 100 days of his young life in hospital.

Enter Trevor’s dad, 78-year-old Ken Barkman. Adorned in his safe biking gear and his shiny Trek bicycle, Ken stopped by The Progress offices to tell his story. Ken is retired and wants to ride 3,000 kilometres this year and donate $1 for every kilometre he rides to BC Children’s Hospital.

“I decided that I would devote a large part of my retirement to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital,” Ken said in his fundraising letter. “Our children have always commented on how caring and compassionate the staff is, and their children have always received the best of care. There are countless children that need the care from BC Children’s Hospital and the need just keeps growing.”

With the help of Save-On-Foods in Garrison Crossing, Ken held a fundraising hot dog sale at the grocery store last Saturday.

His goal is to raise a minimum of $25,000 this year.

”I would be extremely grateful to anyone who would wish to support me in this endeavour.”

BC Children’s Hospital has set up a webpage for anyone who wishes to donate. Visit www.bcchf.ca/KenB2022bikeride and there is a donate button. Tax receipts will be issued by BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

