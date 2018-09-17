122 people participated in the 2018 Terry Fox Run on Sept. 16. The event raised $27,388. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

The sun shone on 122 participants at the annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 16 held to continue the fight against cancer started by Terry Fox more than 30 years ago.

“I know everyone here, whether it’s a family member or a friend, has been impacted by cancer in some way,” said Prince Rupert councillor Blair Mirau to the crowd of runners and walkers outside the Northern Savings Credit union.

READ MORE: Terry Fox run returns

After opening speeches by Mirau, MLA Jennifer Rice and Northern Savings manager Stefan Delloch, the participants set off along Third Avenue where they either ran or walked a 3-kilometre or 7-kilometre course.

The 2018 run raised $27,388 in donations, which is more than $1,000 above last year’s total. Delloch, the Terry Fox co-captain in Prince Rupert, said the consistent support from Prince Rupert shows how much generosity there is in community.

“Per capita, Prince Rupert is overwhelmingly one of the most generous communities in Canada,” he said. “The response for Jim [Terrion] every year he comes back and the amount of people that show up for the Terry Fox run is just absolutely phenomenal.”

Terrion, who has been a stalwart for the cause over the past 27 years, raised approximately $24,000 in this year’s trip to Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox run since 1991

In total, Terrion has raised $730,000 since he began in 1991, and his mother Faye Terrion said he has been fundraising for so long, people in the community have come to expect his visits at this time of year.

“They’ll say, ‘Where have you been, we’ve been expecting you,’” she said.

Delloch said the efforts of Terrion and all the volunteers and participants are ultimately about honouring the legacy of Fox left behind for so many in Canada and around the world.

“What he did in terms of inspiring a nation is something that I don’t know if we’ll see again in my lifetime,” he said. “This is a true Canadian icon and this is about keeping his spirit and his legacy alive.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Mike Collins builds dreams

Just Posted

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

Rupertites medal at BC55+ Games

The city’s swim and archery teams brought home a combined 26 medals

WEB POLL: Do you feel safe on Butze Rapids Trail?

A woman called police after her dog was attacked on the Prince Rupert trail last Friday

Heart of Our City: Mike Collins builds dreams

Collins has built more than 480 boats in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Cannery Road Race returns with a bang

Approximately 150 people competed in 10 events after one year hiatus

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Province asks new B.C. homeless camp to disperse

Saanich camp received notice Sunday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to vacate

B.C. to have only one store selling cannabis on first day of legalization

The store will open in Kamloops

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

Most Read