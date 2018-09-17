2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

122 people participated in the 2018 Terry Fox Run on Sept. 16. The event raised $27,388. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The sun shone on 122 participants at the annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 16 held to continue the fight against cancer started by Terry Fox more than 30 years ago.

“I know everyone here, whether it’s a family member or a friend, has been impacted by cancer in some way,” said Prince Rupert councillor Blair Mirau to the crowd of runners and walkers outside the Northern Savings Credit union.

After opening speeches by Mirau, MLA Jennifer Rice and Northern Savings manager Stefan Delloch, the participants set off along Third Avenue where they either ran or walked a 3-kilometre or 7-kilometre course.

The 2018 run raised $27,388 in donations, which is more than $1,000 above last year’s total. Delloch, the Terry Fox co-captain in Prince Rupert, said the consistent support from Prince Rupert shows how much generosity there is in community.

“Per capita, Prince Rupert is overwhelmingly one of the most generous communities in Canada,” he said. “The response for Jim [Terrion] every year he comes back and the amount of people that show up for the Terry Fox run is just absolutely phenomenal.”

Terrion, who has been a stalwart for the cause over the past 27 years, raised approximately $24,000 in this year’s trip to Prince Rupert.

In total, Terrion has raised $730,000 since he began in 1991, and his mother Faye Terrion said he has been fundraising for so long, people in the community have come to expect his visits at this time of year.

“They’ll say, ‘Where have you been, we’ve been expecting you,’” she said.

Delloch said the efforts of Terrion and all the volunteers and participants are ultimately about honouring the legacy of Fox left behind for so many in Canada and around the world.

“What he did in terms of inspiring a nation is something that I don’t know if we’ll see again in my lifetime,” he said. “This is a true Canadian icon and this is about keeping his spirit and his legacy alive.”



