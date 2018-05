Band students from Prince Rupert Middle School leave for MusicFest Canada in two weeks

Thirty eight band students from Prince Rupert Middle School embark for Toronto in two weeks to perform at MusicFest Canada 2018. Before they left, Terry Sawka from the Islander Hall Society gave $2,000 to band director Kristy Tillman for their trip. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

