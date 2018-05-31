$1,000 came around the bend for the Grand Trunk Pacific Model Railroad Club. On May 7, Jim Grilz, the treasurer for the Islander Hall Society presented the money to the train club’s president and CEO Dave Walker in front of the Northern View. The donation, Walker said, will help the club — and their trains — go a long way. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

$1,000 on track for model train society

Donations to the Grand Truck Pacific Model Railroad Club help keep their trains in line

