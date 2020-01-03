K-J Millar

New Year, new reporter at the Prince Rupert Northern View

K-J Millar introduces herself as the newest team member

I am happy to introduce myself as the newest face of The Northern View team.

Having lived in Prince Rupert for the past almost three years, I am excited to be part of this loving community. Moving to the serene surroundings of Prince Rupert was the change I was looking for to decompress from the hustle of a large metropolis. Taking an active role in the city happenings and getting to know all of our readers is a goal to which I strive.

Working in the media was a career choice I made years ago and a choice that I have always been grateful that I made.

My work life started in New Zealand as a journalist for a newspaper, very much like The Northern View.

So, it’s like coming home!

I’ve worked in radio braoadcast and photography, as well as, advocacy and law. The love of writing has dictated my life’s path. I am coming to The Northern View team from a legal and corporate business environment, which makes me so thankful for the fun family atmosphere here.

My family and I moved to Prince Rupert site unseen.

It has been an adventure that we continue to love.

I thought New Zealand was beautiful, but I continue to have my breath stolen from me each time I drive around our Prince Rupert region. It is the most majestic and awe-inspiring sight when the sun hits the seemingly diamond-encrusted mountain tops. It is a scene all writers and photographers dream of capturing.

The beauty of Prince Rupert and its citizens has certainly caught my heart.

I look forward to telling the stories of Prince Rupert.

