Wheelhouse Brewing releases new Great Bear Scallop Stout

You may have heard of oyster stout. Spinnakers Pub in Victoria has one on tap, as an example. But have you heard of scallop stout? Embrace the brine, because you’re about to.

On Monday, March 11, Wheelhouse Brewing announced it has partnered with Coastal Shellfish to produce a Great Bear Scallop Stout.

The dark, roasty small batch stout incorporates locally produced Pacific scallops, pulled out of the water the day before they were delivered to the brewery.

“The marriage of shellfish and beer goes back to Victorian times when stouts were enjoyed as an everyday beer and oysters were common bar snacks,” the brewery’s release said. “Then in the 1920s brewers in New Zealand started adding oysters directly into their stouts during the brewing process.”

While adding shellfish into beers isn’t new, using scallops is uncommon. Wheelhouse Brewing’s Craig Outhet said he saw it as an exciting challenge.

Without any real rule of thumb for adding bivalves to beer, Outhet told the Northern View he decided to add the scallops to the mash after shucking them. He then cooked the mash at about 65 degrees centigrade rather than boiling it, so that he could retrieve the scallops after about an hour and eat them.

“To be honest, I wanted to eat them,” he said. “It was fun. They’re great. They’re beautiful scallops.”

Outhet said the scallop beer will be available as early as Thurday or Friday this week, depending on the beer. It will definitely be ready for the weekend, he said, citing Saint Patrick’s Day as their production target.

Coastal Shellfish Corporation CEO Michael Uehara said the company is proud that its Great Bear scallops will be part of Wheelhouse Brewing’s St. Patrick’s Day stout.

“This partnership of two Prince Rupert-based local products is sure to produce an instant classic,” Uehara said. “Of all the ways which our live, local, certified scallops can be consumed, this manner is singular.

“Along with a particularly enthusiastic staff, I look forward to raising a glass and wishing a hearty sláinte to all at the Wheelhouse.”

Since it’s a limited release, Outhet said they’re not bottling the beer, at least not this year. Those interested in sampling it can have a glass in the tasting room or fill a growler to go.

Outhet said they’re also hoping to have a release party with scallops and beer, probably in a couple weeks. He said those interested should stay tuned to their social media for details.

And for those wanting to be whisked away to the beach, but would prefer to stay on dry land, Wheelhouse also recently launched an “All Inclusive” sour ale with pineapple, aged on toasted coconut.



