(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck File)

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

WestJet is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam.

In a release Thursday, the airline said fraudsters are posing as company representatives over the phone and asking for credit card information.

WestJet said it does not engage in telephone marketing, and warned people against sharing their credit card numbers or other private information over the phone.

RELATED: WestJet warns Canadians about ongoing phone scam

Fraudsters have even targeted their employees.

“It’s important the public is aware that these calls are not coming from WestJet or a representative of WestJet,” said vice president of marketing communications Richard Bartrem. “Many of us here have been on the receiving end of these calls and understand the irritation they are causing.”

Bartrem encouraged Canadians to report their concerns to the correct authorities to help locate the source,

RELATED: White Rock man warns of credit-card phone scam

If you’ve been the target of suspicious activity, contact the RCMP Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or visit their website.

For more information on WestJet scams, such as phony email messages, fake Facebook surveys and the “misdial trap,” a scheme where fraudsters create toll-free numbers intentionally close to WestJet phone numbers in an attempt to catch guests who misdial, visit the ‘scams’ section of their advisories page.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bank of Canada offers explanations for country’s ‘puzzling’ wage disappointment

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Most Read