Neptune Inn in 2017. (File photo)

Warburtons will rehabilitate Neptune Inn with a twist

Couple is conceptualizing the project while waiting to get back on the Prince Rupert council agenda

James and Corinne Warburton are moving ahead with plans to return the Neptune Inn to its original purpose, as traveller accommodation with a restaurant.

The Warburtons are still in the process of purchasing the property at 1051 Chamberlin Ave. On Feb. 25, Prince Rupert city council removed a covenant keeping the property as 55+ and the first reading of the Warburtons’ request to rezone the property to commercial zoning is expected to take place in the near future.

While the Warburtons wait to get back on the council agenda, James told the Northern View that they are ironing out their plans for the rehabilitation of the building.

He said that while they are still sourcing their materials, their vision for the building should be solidified by about mid-April.

READ MORE: Council asked to authorize over $1-million loan for RCMP detachment

“Our concept is going to be a bit more of an industrial feel with a modern, West Coast sort of feel,” James said, comparing the project to the First Avenue Executive Suites he and his wife also rehabilitated. “There’s going to be some elements from that that will translate over, but it will have a slightly different twist to it.”

In June 2017, the property was rezoned for +55 senior housing due to a decline in stays. However, owner Macro Properties never actualized their vision of senior housing and the property has been vacant for five years.


