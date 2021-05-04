A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)

U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

With record North American lumber costs pushing home prices to new heights, the U.S. National Association of Home Builders has called on President Joe Biden’s administration to reach a long-term trade deal on Canadian softwood trade.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Home Builders chairman John Fowkes said his 140,000 member builders have seen lumber prices triple since April 2020. Fowkes noted he made a similar appeal to the Donald Trump administration and the lumber trade situation is more pressing today, as COVID-19-restricted homeowners have added their renovation projects to the demand.

“The anti-dumping and countervailing duties currently in place on imported softwood lumber from Canada are aggravating already high lumber prices, and tariffs on other products are also contributing to higher construction costs, leading to more expensive housing,” Fowkes wrote in late April.

Lumber prices reached a new record Monday, with trading futures for May delivery reaching more than $1,500 per thousand board feet. B.C. lumber producers, responsible for half of Canada’s export output, are reaping profits despite the continued U.S. duties, and home buyers, builders and renovators are paying the price.

In November 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce reduced the rate for countervailing duties on Canadian lumber to below 10 per cent. The latest round of trade penalties in the 30-year-long campaign by the U.S. Lumber Coalition initially resulted in its heaviest duties on B.C. producers, more than 20 per cent on West Fraser, Tolko and Canfor lumber.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition has fired back at the Home Builders, arguing that import duties are having a “near-zero impact” on home buyers, and that high demand and lack of supply are the main drivers of lumber prices.

RELATED: Reduced U.S. lumber duties still unfair, Ottawa says

RELATED: U.S. lumber trade duties return like ‘Groundhog Day’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicssoftwood lumber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drake, Ryan Reynolds among latest Wealthsimple backers in $750 million funding round

Just Posted

Port Edward Fire Chief Jason Geisbrecht said International Firefighters day is one to reflect on fallen fighters and appreciate those still serving. Geisbrecht is proud to have a crew of more than 54 per cent female firefighters. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
International Firefighters Day is May 4

To remember those who have lost their lives and appreciate those still serving - Jason Geisbrecht

Emergency Preparedness Week is May 2 to 8, and it’s important for all households in BC to have an emergency kit, including first-aid kit, St. John Ambulance BC and Yukon advise. (Photo: supplied)
Emergency Preparedness Week – Are you prepared for a disaster?

Each household should have a 72-hour emergency kit - St. John Ambulance

An early morning boat fire at Rushbrook Floats devastated the Brianna Kay on April 30. (Photo: supplied Prince Rupert Fire Rescue)
Pre-dawn decimation at dock

Fire at Rushbrook destroys boat leaving just a charred shell

The Highliner Hotel is just one of the Prince Rupert hospitality businesses that may be affected by a 72-hour lockout notice, the Unite Here Local 40 Union said, on April 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than 70 Prince Rupert hospitality workers may be affected by lockout notice

Unite Here Local 40 and Hospitality Industrial Relations will be back at the table

Families are on a waiting list to be able to inter the ashes of their loved ones as the columbariums in Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery are full or reserved. A new one is expected to be installed in July. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Waiting list to inter ashes at Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery

Prince Rupert resident said there has been a two-year wait for a niche in the columbarium

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

Most Read