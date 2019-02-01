This Big Mac attack will make you shake your head

Talk about a Big Mac attack

Fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the ‘Big Mac’ trademark in the European Union, where regulators have ruled in favour of Ireland-based fast food Supermac’s.

Arch-rival Burger King couldn’t resist and is using a troll-type ad campaign to take a bite out of McDonald’s European marketshare.

READ ALSO: Beyond Burger back on the menu at A&W – for good

Burger King’s ads tout burgers that are ‘like a Big Mac, but actually big’, ‘burger Big Mac wished it was,’ and ‘Kind of like a Big Mac, but bigger and tastier.’

European regulators revoked McDonald’s registration of the trade mark, saying it hadn’t proven genuine use of it in the five years prior to the case being lodged in 2017.

Are Burger King’s ads in bad taste? Check out this video and make your own decision:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff
Next story
Cannabis company stock surges after winning POT symbol

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

More help for women, children fleeing domestic violence in Prince George

The community is the third in northern B.C. to get transition housing

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Most Read