A year after Vopak took a 30 per cent interest in the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal project with AltaGas Ltd. the company is proposing to build another propane project in the same area. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Third propane project for North Coast B.C.

Vopak is proposing to build a storage tank on Ridley Island for natural gas products

A third propane project is taking shape on the North Coast of B.C.

Vopak, the Rotterdam-based company that took a 30 per cent interest in the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal with AltaGas Ltd. in May 2017, has submitted its own separate project description to regulatory authorities to start the environmental review process.

“Vopak Pacific Canada is proposing to construct, own and operate an ‘open access’ liquid bulk terminal, subject to a robust environmental assessment that would allow the project to proceed,” said Brian Friesen, Port of Prince Rupert director of trade development and communications, in an email.

The project would be built to store liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or propane, as well as clean petroleum products, diesel or gasoline, and methanol to be shipped to international markets.

AltaGas ahead of schedule

“The facility is proposed to be located within the Ridley Island Road, Rail and Utility Corridor on a site that would be leased from the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The exact location will be shared as part of the regulatory review process and the initial public comment period,” said Stefany Cortes, communications manager for Vopak, in an email.

First Nations and community leaders have been involved in the early stages of the project.

“We look forward to sharing more details on the project over the next few months as part of the formal environmental review process, which will include an initial public comment period,” Cortes said.

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island


