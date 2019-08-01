The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

It’s time to tell Prince Rupert who’s the best. The Northern View Reader’s Choice is now available online!

Fill out the 2019 edition by noon on Aug. 30 online or if you would like to fill the Reader’s Choice in person drop it off our office at 737 Fraser Street.

RULES:

1. Only one entry per name. Multiple entries will be discarded.

2. Maximum of three (3) entry forms dropped off by one person.

3. All entries must include a name and phone number. Entries submitted without a name and phone number will be discarded.

4. Entries must have at least 20 categories filled out to be valid. Any entry with less than 20 categories filled out will be discarded.

5. No photocopied or faxed entries will be accepted.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 26.

Click here to go to the form!

It’s that time of year again! Vote for your favourite Prince Rupert businesses!

Business briefs: Prince Rupert seeking contractor for landfill, Lax Kw’alaams getting HDTV

