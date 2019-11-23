Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Tesla’s pickup likely to appeal to drivers who want an electric vehicle that can handle outdoors

Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla will unveil a new electric pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday night.

With the launch, Tesla is edging into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, where buyers tend to have fierce brand loyalty. Tesla’s pickup is more likely to appeal to weekend warriors who want an electric vehicle that can handle some outdoor adventure. But it could end up cutting into Tesla’s electric vehicle sedan sales instead of winning over traditional pickup truck drivers.

Tesla has struggled to meet delivery targets for its sedans, and some fear the new vehicle will shift the company’s attention away from the goal of more consistently meeting its targets.

ALSO READ: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Just Posted

Nations coming together: Haida pole raised at opening of Heiltsuk Big House

‘Haida/Heiltsuk Peace Pole’ part of ceremony marking return of spiritual centre in Bella Bella

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

IN OUR OPINION: It’s Christmas all year round in Giving Prince Rupert

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have but that deserves some reiterating

COCULLO: Put yourself in their seat driving on Hwy 16

Be mindful of those driving around you from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Rupert swimmers set a host of top times at Prince George swim meet

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

B.C. mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized for meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

Most Read