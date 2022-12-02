Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.

The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.

Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo, and another with Frito-Lay colors.

PepsiCo, which is based in Purchase, New York, is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. That project is being funded by a $15.4 million clean-freight technology grant from the California Air Resources Board that includes 15 Tesla battery-electric tractors and other electric- and natural-gas powered trucks.

Electric semis also would be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $40,000.

At an event in November of 2017 unveiling the Tesla Semi, Musk said production would begin in 2019 and the trucks would be able to follow each other autonomously in a convoy. But during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings conference call in October he said the company’s “Full Self Driving” system is not quite ready to be driverless.

Musk said the truck has a range per charge of 500 miles (800 kilometers) when pulling an 82,000-pound (37,000-kilo) load. The company plans to ramp up Semi production to make 50,000 trucks in 2024 in North America.

Competitors working on hydrogen-powered semis say battery-powered trucks won’t work for long-haul carriers because it will take too long to recharge the huge batteries. Musk said hydrogen isn’t needed for heavy trucking.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehiclesTesla

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Just Posted

Linda Lutz and her husband Richard Lutz sit on the stairs in The Gym Prince Rupert on Aug. 25, 2021. They hope to help the Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation reach one million dollars as soon as possible. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation to receive portion of $400 million federal funding

(RCMP logo)
Accused Kitimat car thief busted for impaired driving

Prince Rupert Port Authority and School District 52 partnered to build an outdoor learning facility to enhance student engagement. Phase one was officially completed by the opening on Oct. 31. (Photo: supplied by PRPA)
Prince Rupert Port Authority partners with SD 52 to build an $81,820 outdoor classroom

Frigid weather persists across Prince Rupert and the North Coast with Arctic air moving in on Nov. 30. There is a high risk for frostbite, Environment Canada stated. (Black Press file photo)
Prince Rupert and North Coast frostbite warning