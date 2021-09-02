Telus has joined several other big Canadian companies, including the major banks, in making it mandatory for workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (file photo)

Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Telus workers not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15 to be tested 2 times a week

Telus is the latest Canadian employer to tell workers they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Telus team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter a Telus building.

Telus employees working with the public in retail, health, or tech support must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or submit to at least twice-weekly testing to prove they are virus-free.

Vaccinated employees working from home will be allowed to return to their offices in January, the company said Tuesday.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will continue to work from home.

Telus says 89 per cent of its employees support vaccination.

Telus joins Canada’s five big banks – BMO, RBC, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank – in making shots mandatory for staff.

Last month, the federal government announced it will make vaccinations mandatory for all of its workers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BusinessCOVID-19Internet and Telecom

Previous story
SkipTheDishes launches new offering for groceries
Next story
Canadian auto sales fall 11.4% in August due to shortages caused by chip issues

Just Posted

Telus customers experienced service interruptions on Sept. 2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Prince Rupert Telus customers experience service disruptions

Grade 1 and 2 students at Lax Kxeen Elementary School play on playground equipment at Lax Kxeen Elementary School in Prince Rupert B.C. in May 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids go back to in-person classes

Prince Rupert man, Dillon Joseph Vermeeren, was last seen on Aug. 21 in the Lower Mainland and was reported missing. He was found deceased on Aug. 31, a family member stated on a Go-Fund-Me page. (Photo: supplied)
Missing Prince Rupert man found deceased

Prince Rupert has been chosen as one of only six locations across the country to host a satellite screening of a Toronto International Film Festival movie on Sept. 13. The movie called ‘Official Competition’ stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz (Photo: supplied by TIFF)
Prince Rupert chosen by Toronto International Film Festival for single night screening