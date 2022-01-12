Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada

Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday.

The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board.

A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday.

United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Options considered to extend life of Highland Valley Copper Mine

mining

Previous story
Arizona’s auto aspirations make for unlikely ally in Canada’s EV tax-credit fight

Just Posted

Peter Haugan, ANBT organizer, said the competition has been postponed until April. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament date changed again

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP look for man wanted on multiple warrants

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)
Meteorologist predicts milder temps for rest of January

As part of each Sugar Shack for the past ten years, balloon artist Mike Calli and his wife Elaine Calli said in 2020 wouldn’t miss a year. “I love the sugar pie,” Elaine Calli said. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Not so sweet postponement of Prince Rupert Sugar Shack