A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January

Decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs.

The loss also pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent in January compared with 6.0 per cent in December.

As Omicron spread across the country, governments reintroduced capacity limits and closures for workplaces such as restaurants and gyms.

Statistics Canada says the bulk of the job losses were in Ontario and Quebec, which implemented among the strictest measures in the country.

Food services and accommodations were among the hardest hit, with young people and women most affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

Just Posted

Kiri Orton, 12, Cambrie Bosco, 11, and Emma Touchet, 13, of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, all qualified for the BC Winter Games. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert gymnasts blance cancelled BC Winter Games

Grayson Witzke and Fisher Witzke in their garage shop where they sharpen ice skates for their Prince Rupert customers, on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert brothers sharpen business basics

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 reopened between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal on Jan. 18, with cargo railcars in the foreground and cranes in the background, was highlighted in a PRPA cargo volumes report with expansion and an eighth quay crane in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port expansion updates released