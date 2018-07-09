Starbucks will debut new strawless lids on iced drinks in Vancouver and Seattle before rolling them out at all locations. (Starbucks)

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

If you’ve ordered a draft nitro and or cold foam iced cappuccino at Starbucks lately, you’ve probably seen a different kind of lid – and no straw.

The Seattle-based coffee giant says strawless lids are the new normal as the company works towards phasing out plastic straws by 2020.

Starbucks announced Monday the new lids will roll out first in Vancouver and Seattle, with other locations over the next two years.

“By nature, the straw isn’t recyclable and the lid is, so we feel this decision is more sustainable and more socially responsible,” said Chris Milne, director of packaging sourcing.

READ MORE: Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

READ MORE: Starbucks launches alcohol menu in Vancouver

The new lids took 10 weeks of focused experimenting by Starbucks engineer Emily Alexander back in 2016.

“I am really excited to have developed something that can be part of this big transformation of going strawless,” Alexander said.

“It was this very small thing and now it is so much bigger and more impactful.”

The new lids will become standard on all iced drinks, except frappuccinos, which will be served with a straw made from paper or compostable plastic manufactured from fermented plant starch or other sustainable material.

“Starbucks’ decision to phase out single-use plastic straws is a shining example of the important role that companies can play in stemming the tide of ocean plastic,” said Nicholas Mallos, director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas program.

“With eight million metric tons of plastic entering the ocean every year, we cannot afford to let industry sit on the sidelines.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018

Just Posted

Civic centre ammonia incident one of numerous cases occurring in B.C. since 2007

There were 10 arena ammonia release incidents reported to Technical Safety BC between 2007 and 2017

MVP of the Week: Slo-Pitch hits and archeaological digs

Stephanie Huddlestan wants to teach Prince Rupert’s young softball players that anything is possible

Industrial park developer still hopeful for 2020 completion

Businesses could import raw materials and export finished goods through the Port of Prince Rupert

Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7

Hannah Scherr competing on international stage

Scherr is competing at the 2018 Paris World Games with the Celtic Barbarians on July 8 and 9

Biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018

922 people visited Prince Rupert on July 5 via Crystal Symphony

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Rescuers search for man whose boat capsized in the Kitimat River

Search and rescue say he hit a log jam going down the river

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Most Read

  • Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

    Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020