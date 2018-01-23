John Reece-Gray was the $1,000 Grand Prize Winner of the 2017 Shop Prince Rupert promotion. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

John Reece-Gray was the $1,000 Grand Prize Winner of the 2017 Shop Prince Rupert promotion.

The event was held from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 and the Northern View had more than 3,200 entries. The promotion involved local businesses throughout Prince Rupert, and for every $50 that was spent at participating merchants, the customer received one ballot.

Along with the $1,000 cash prize, 10 gift certificate packages valued at more than $1,400 each were also drawn.

The winners of those packages are:

Cameron Moore

Sabrina Watkins

Stan Dudoward

Chantelle Bruce

Tina Toye

Howard Green

Tracy Rempel

Mary Wesley

Stephanie Danes

Colin Helin

Over the last two years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants.

It pays to shop local!


Most Read