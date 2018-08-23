Service upgrade at Prince Rupert port allows for growth

Port of Prince Rupert CEO and President, Shaun Stevenson, with Chief Officer Jan-Hinrich Behnke and Captain Karsten Metzner, on the right. (Port of Prince Rupert photo)

The Leverkusen Express made its first call to DP World’s Fairview Terminal on Aug. 21, marking a service upgrade to allow for more growth.

Members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming, updated their PS8 services to the PN3 service starting from Hong Kong to Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Seattle and back.

The new marine carrier service is an upgrade from 5,000 TEU vessels to 13,000 TEU vessels, allowing for more volume growth and flexibility.

“The Port of Prince Rupert and our partners DP World and CN were pleased to welcome the inaugural call of Hapag-Lloyd’s Leverkusen Express this week. Fairview Terminal is now one of the only container terminals in North America with weekly services from all three shipping alliances. Hapag-Lloyd has a strong history and market presence in Canada and we are excited to be working together to enable Canadian trade,” said Brian Friesen, director, trade development and communications with the Port of Prince Rupert.

The first ship with the weekly service, the YM Masculinity, a 6,500 TEU capacity vessel, arrived on April 21 as part of the PS8 round-trip route from Xingang, China, with Prince Rupert as its first North American port of call.

On Tuesday, the Leverkusen Express, a 366-metre container ship with 13,200 TEU capacity, arrived in Prince Rupert for its inaugural call with the PN3 service.

