The existing site is set for demolition later this month. (Rupert Lawn & Garden photo)

Rupert Lawn and Garden awards build contract for new site to Prince Rupert firm

Garden centre also set to announce temporary location while construction takes place

Lawn and garden aficionados need not fret over the upcoming rebuild taking place at the Prince Rupert Lawn and Garden Centre — the store is set to announce that it will be opening a downtown location to serve people while the new centre is being built.

The new location will open in September. Details will be revealed at an end-of-season barbecue at the centre’s current location on Aug. 21. Demolition of the old centre and construction of the new centre will begin shortly after.

Rupert Wood and Steel will be responsible for the construction after being awarded the contract by Rupert Lawn and Garden. The centre is owned and operated by the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society.

