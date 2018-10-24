A 2,000 kW offshore wind turbine at the Sakiyama wind farm off the coast of Japan. (mmatsuura/Flickr)

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

A planned partnership between NaiKun Wind Energy and Ørsted is over.

In September 2017, NaiKun signed a letter of intent with Ørsted, then known as DONG Energy, to work together on NaiKun’s proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait.

Based in Denmark, Ørsted builds wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy projects around the world. Last year it had revenues of $12 billion.

Thomas Brostrom, president of Ørsted’s North American division, noted in an Oct. 15 press release that the Hecate Strait project is still in development phase, and said Ørsted will instead focus on expanding in the more mature U.S. market.

Michael O’Connor, CEO of NaiKun, said NaiKun is now speaking with alternative partners. O’Connor also said that new industrial projects on B.C.’s north coast and growing demand for renewable energy are compelling reasons to develop the 396-megawatt project.

A map shows the site of the proposed wind farm and power cables. (NaiKun Wind Energy)

