Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding its 5G technology to 50 new markets starting today.

The company says the technology will be launched in a mix of small towns and big cities across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan as it edges closer to its goal of bringing 5G to 60 markets by the end of the year.

Hamilton, Waterloo, Ont., Gatineau, Que., Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, Surrey, B.C., Regina and Saskatoon will all get access to 5G, building on Rogers’s January roll-out of downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The new service promises near-instantaneous speeds for downloading, uploading and streaming.

However, most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone.

Rogers has a few 5G phones on the market, but is expecting more to come and consumers to make the switch as they upgrade old devices.

Locations set for B.C.:

  • Abbotsford-Mission
  • Maple Ridge
  • Port Moody
  • Burnaby
  • Nanaimo
  • Richmond
  • Chilliwack
  • New Westminster
  • Salmon Arm
  • Coquitlam
  • North Vancouver
  • Surrey
  • Courtenay
  • Oliver
  • Vancouver
  • Delta
  • Osoyoos
  • Vernon
  • Kamloops
  • Penticton
  • Victoria
  • Kelowna
  • Pitt Meadows
  • West Vancouver
  • Langley
  • Port Coquitlam
  • White Rock

