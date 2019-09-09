Rising Stars returns to Rupert

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Rising Stars program aims to give high school and college students a leg up in the world of business and entrepreneurship. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Rising Stars mentorship program is returning to Prince Rupert, giving high school and college students a chance to connect with the local business community.

Run by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, the program started in 2005 as a business mentorship opportunity for marketing students of Northwest Community College, now Coast Mountain College. In 2012 it expanded to include students from Charles Hays Secondary School.

The program lasts for seven months, and includes workshops to teach students skills such as public speaking confidence, network building and business collaboration. This year Rising Stars will be adding more real-world projects and experiences in order to increase students’ exposure to more Northwest B.C. businesses.

“Rising Stars is one of our signature programs,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, president of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, said. “Its year-after-year record of high-achieving graduates has drawn the attention of economic development organizations around the province.”

One of those graduates is Scott Langille, who now works at the Lester Centre and the North Pacific Cannery. He is working to ensure participants get the most out of the program.

“During my own experience as a Grade 12 participant, I was inspired to see ways this program could build on its existing strengths,” Langille said. “By supporting students’ goals and passions, this mentorship program could be life-changing for anyone planning their academic and professional future.”

Admissions to Rising Stars will begin in early September, with the program running until the end of April. Both potential students and mentors are encouraged to apply.

