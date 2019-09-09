The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Rising Stars program aims to give high school and college students a leg up in the world of business and entrepreneurship. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rising Stars returns to Rupert

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce program mentors next generation of entrepreneurs

The Rising Stars mentorship program is returning to Prince Rupert, giving high school and college students a chance to connect with the local business community.

Run by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, the program started in 2005 as a business mentorship opportunity for marketing students of Northwest Community College, now Coast Mountain College. In 2012 it expanded to include students from Charles Hays Secondary School.

The program lasts for seven months, and includes workshops to teach students skills such as public speaking confidence, network building and business collaboration. This year Rising Stars will be adding more real-world projects and experiences in order to increase students’ exposure to more Northwest B.C. businesses.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert elects 2019 chamber of commerce board

“Rising Stars is one of our signature programs,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, president of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, said. “Its year-after-year record of high-achieving graduates has drawn the attention of economic development organizations around the province.”

One of those graduates is Scott Langille, who now works at the Lester Centre and the North Pacific Cannery. He is working to ensure participants get the most out of the program.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert president on growing trade in 2019

“During my own experience as a Grade 12 participant, I was inspired to see ways this program could build on its existing strengths,” Langille said. “By supporting students’ goals and passions, this mentorship program could be life-changing for anyone planning their academic and professional future.”

Admissions to Rising Stars will begin in early September, with the program running until the end of April. Both potential students and mentors are encouraged to apply.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Just Posted

Terrace man wanted on warrants

RCMP asking public’s help in locating Fraser Moore

Two Prince Rupert men arrested after Port Edward break and enter

Drugs, cash and firearms seized by police

UPDATE: Arrest made in single vehicle crash on Highway 16

RCMP say alcohol may have played a factor in the vehicle roll-over

Winners of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

Prizes included $2,000 for largest salmon and halibut

MVP of the Week: All-around the apparatus —and the province

New head coach Erin Hipkiss looks to build upon medal winning Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club

STORY AND VIDEO: Tumbling head-on into a new season

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club is back on the mats as they eye another winning year

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

Most Read