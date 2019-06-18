(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Port Authority hits record cargo volume but a decline in revenues for 2018

PRPA held its Annual Public Meeting on Monday, June 17

Last year saw a total of 26.7 million cargo volumes moving through the Port of Prince Rupert, representing a new record for the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) and an increase of 10 per cent from 2017.

PRPA presented their financial statements and annual report on Monday, June 17, at their Annual Public Meeting hosted at The Crest.

Despite an increase in cargo, revenues for PRPA have gone down by $2.5 million, representing a four per cent decline from 2017, which saw a total of $62 million in revenue. Net income for 2018 totalled $25.2 million.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert president on growing trade in 2019

All shipments, with the exception of bulk grain, experienced a growth of nine to 21 per cent. The biggest decline in shipments was barley, which went down by 67 per cent. Canola shipments experienced a decline of 32 per cent and petroleum coke declined by 12 per cent. Metallurgical coal saw the biggest increase in shipment at 40 per cent.

Projects

Prince Rupert saw its one millionth container unit go through the port in 2018 as the Fairview Container Terminal successfully hit its milestone. In 2017 DP world completed its expansion project which allowed the annual capacity for containerized cargo to hold more than 1.35 million TEUs. DP also announced in 2018 that they plan to continue expanding the terminal to keep up with demand, hoping to reach a 1.8 million TEU capacity by 2022.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Port Authority Container Terminal Master Planning Confirms Potential of Second Terminal identified as Next Phase of Development

The $500 million Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane annually, continued their construction which allowed the port to make history in 2019 when it saw the first propane shipment from Canada’s west coast.

It was also announced that the Vopak Development Canada Inc. plans to build a gas storage facility on Ridley Island for the purpose of shipping propane, diesel and methanol to customers in Asia is currently in the environmental assessment phase.

Only 23 vessels were called to port in 2018, two cruise ships less than anticipated, bringing 9,000 visitors to Prince Rupert, a decline from 2017 which saw 25 ships and approximately 12,600 passengers.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby birds hatched at Pembina worksite, construction halted temporarily

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority hits record cargo volume but a decline in revenues for 2018

PRPA held its Annual Public Meeting on Monday, June 17

Rupert Runners share memories of beloved volunteer Leslie Peloquin

Distance runner Peloquin was a Learn to Run coach in Prince Rupert for years, inspiring many

‘Ruff week over for canine owners as Prince Rupert dog park reopens

McKay Street dog park was temporarily closed for repairs after a car crashed into fence

Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

100-passenger Aurora was launched this year for the Rio Tinto Kemano tunnel project

Sustainble economy flourishing in Haida Gwaii and Great Bear Rainforest thanks to First Nations investments

From 2008-2018, funding initiatives led to more than $286 million in new investments

Kerbrat back in command of Prince Rupert golf scene

Strong putting game helps reclaim the title

WEB POLL: Would you like to see another mural go up where Zorba’s Taverna’s old one used to be?

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read