Prince Rupert elects 2019 chamber of commerce board

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce has elected its new board.
On Wednesday, March 27, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill was elected president by acclamation, replacing past president Dave McKeever. Carl Sampson was elected as vice president by acclamation.
Michael Gurney and Leanne Enns joined the board as directors alongside Lisa Girbav, Nathan Randall, Ray Pedersen, Riley McNiece, Rory Gowler and Shelby Sullivan.
Boomars-MacNeill is the branch manager at BMO Prince Rupert, and served as treasurer for the 2017-2018 chamber of commerce executive.
Shannon Lough | Editor
