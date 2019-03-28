The newly elected Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce president, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, with directors Ray Pedersen, Nathan Randall, Leanne Enns and Michael Gurney. Absent in the photo is the new vice president, Carl Sampson, directors Lisa Girbav, Riley McNiece, Rory Gowler and Shelby Sullivan. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert elects 2019 chamber of commerce board

The new president, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, is the branch manager at BMO

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce has elected its new board.

On Wednesday, March 27, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill was elected president by acclamation, replacing past president Dave McKeever. Carl Sampson was elected as vice president by acclamation.

Michael Gurney and Leanne Enns joined the board as directors alongside Lisa Girbav, Nathan Randall, Ray Pedersen, Riley McNiece, Rory Gowler and Shelby Sullivan.

Boomars-MacNeill is the branch manager at BMO Prince Rupert, and served as treasurer for the 2017-2018 chamber of commerce executive.

READ MORE: Michael Gurney to take over as Lester Centre manager

READ MORE: Growing economic and social projects in a North Coast lab

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Clarity Cannabis to fill empty Third Avenue store

Just Posted

Prince Rupert elects 2019 chamber of commerce board

The new president, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, is the branch manager at BMO

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Prince Rupert falls 7-4 in a close game against Williams Lake in the Coy Cup Tournament

Exploring food opportunities in Northwest B.C.

Northwest BC Food Action Network brings food security summit to Terrace next month

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read