Anthony Yecyec will depart the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce mid September to pursue new professional opportunities. (Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert Chamber of Commerce seeks new executive director

Anthony Yecyec leaving organization after nealy three years

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce has launched a search for a new executive director following the resignation of Anthony Yecyec, effective mid September.

The chamber said Yecyec, who will remain in Prince Rupert, is leaving the organization in pursuit of new professional opportunities and personal development.

The work now begins for an executive search committee who will seek replacement candidates both, locally and provincially, with experience including strategic planning, board governance and community collaboration.

READ MORE: Feds and Chamber of Commerce team up to support businesses

“Definitely our preference is to find someone who is already committed to our community — it’s always nice to have someone local — however, over the past number of years a lot of people new to Prince Rupert have come with that sense of community already, which is why they’re choosing to live here,” chamber president Michelle Boomars-MacNeill said.

Yecyec was hired as the chamber manager in early 2018 but within one year was promoted to executive director to reflect the tactical nature of his responsibilities. As the Chamber evolved through a series of strategic planning exercises, Yecyec helped advance innovative policies through the BC Chamber of Commerce and oversaw extensive member recruitment and fundraising efforts while coordinating high-profile events including keynote luncheons, the Business Excellence Awards, the Fall Chamber Gala, and the Rising Stars business mentorship program, Boomars-MacNeill said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert leads ‘Shop Local’

“We are very grateful to Anthony for his service, and for his teamwork in cooperation with successive Boards of Directors. His positivity, integrity and drive have shaped and sustained Prince Rupert’s business community. We applaud Anthony’s contributions and join our members in wishing him every success as he takes the next steps in his career journey.”

Boomars-MacNeill will be meeting with Yecyec to fine tune a contingency plan to help ensure there is no disruption of service for members during the transition. The chamber already has a plan in place to reflect COVID-19 protocols that will guide its activities into next spring.

“I don’t think our membership should expect any bumps at this point,” Boomars-MacNeill said.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

