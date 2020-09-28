The Prince Rupert Port Authority is looking for a company to complete inspections on underwater infrastructure including Fairview Terminal. (Photo: Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Port authority to inspect underwater infrastructure

Work to take place at five locations

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is looking for a company to inspect the underwater infrastructure at five of its locations, including one of its prime assets, the Fairview Container Terminal.

“The oldest facility that will undergo underwater inspection is estimated to be more than 50 years old, and the newest facility is three years old. With routine inspection and maintenance, older marine assets can be kept safe and usable for many decades,” said port official Monika Cote in describing the work plan.

“The inspection is used to determine the condition of the structural elements supporting the infrastructure above water. Prior inspections have not provided any historical finds.”

The and the pilot float, both adjacent to the container terminal, the Tenerife site at Port Edward and the Ro-Ro site at Ridley Island round out the five inspection locations.

Inspection results will help determine work needed to keep the five locations safe and in working order.

“Older infrastructure is normally constructed with creosote timber piles, newer infrastructure is built with steel piles. Older floats may have Styrofoam billets, newer ones are equipped with concrete chambers. Floats can be constructed with steel pontoons as well,” Cote said.

“If these underwater elements were to fail through lack of maintenance, the infrastructure they are supporting may sink or collapse. The inspection identifies the current condition of the elements below water, and provides insights into the maintenance required in order to extend the life of the asset.”

The inspections will be carried out using a combination of camera-equipped, remotely-operated vehicles and divers.

“Divers can provide a much better assessment and complete some of the testing-required measurements — for example the thickness of steel walls and marine borer depth in timber,” Cote said.

Companies interested in the work have until Sept. 18 to submit proposals.

“Engineer divers who are based in the Lower Mainland have historically partnered with local diving to provide support for the diving activity,” said Cote.

Underwater inspections were done in 2019 at the Northland cruise ship terminal and the Atlin terminal, a converted fish processing plant now home to offices and tourism shops.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

Just Posted

Heart of our city – New pastors want to journey along side

Dawn Butt and Geoff Butt are the new Prince Rupert Salvation Army Officers

Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive garnishes generous portions

Food donations will sustain the Prince Rupert Food Bank for three months.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Haida hereditary chief is BC Liberal Candidate for North Coast Region

Roy Jones Jr. is named BC Liberal MLA candidate for the North Coast

$3.4 million childcare centre to be built in Lax Kw’alaams

Lax Kw’alaams funding has been approved through the provincial New Spaces Fund

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The holiday everyone needs this year: Vote for your favourite in Fat Bear Week 2020

Voters will get to decide who gets to take home this year’s most coveted prize

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Most Read