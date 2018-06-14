Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation in the sales practices of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies.

The minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, says he wants a public inquiry that will hear from Canadians.

Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission to conduct the investigation.

READ MORE: Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

CRTC chairman Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry lodged earlier this year by two consumer advocacy groups.

The Canadian Press

