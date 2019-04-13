Oceanview Development land up for $24M in Prince Rupert

Thirty acres of property with ocean views of Prince Rupert’s harbour is available for purchase to the tune of $24 million.
District Lot 251 is up for sale through Royal LePage Prince George. The undeveloped property was listed in March, described as an ideal site for “industrial development, laydown yard or a residential development.”
Four years ago, Bryton Group shared its plans with the City of Prince Rupert to develop this property into 37 single family lots between the RV Campground and the BC Ferries Terminals.
While the developer hoped to have shovels in the ground by July 2015, the project never came to light.
A portion of the lot, zoned as business industrial, was rezoned to multi-family on July 6, 2015.
The Realtor did not respond for comment.
Shannon Lough | Editor
