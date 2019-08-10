New centre for Rupert Lawn and Garden

The Rupert Lawn and Garden Centre will be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months.

Rupert Lawn and Garden announced on Friday that they will be building a new garden centre at their Seal Cove location this offseason. The existing centre will be fully demolished starting in the next few weeks in preparation for the build.

Construction will begin shortly after on the new space, and will involve a complete overhaul of the existing foundation and utilities. Work is expected to be completed by March 2020, with the new garden centre opening to the public in either March or April.

“This new store will be brighter, bigger and more vibrant and we can’t wait to show everyone next season,” Blair Mirau, CEO of the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society, said. The society owns and operates the centre.

