Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

New air passenger protection rules come into effect Thursday

Canada closes loophole that left some unable to secure refunds after pandemic-related cancellations

New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect today.

The update comes as the Canadian Transport Agency tries to close a loophole that left some passengers unable to secure cash refunds after pandemic-related flight cancellations.

Starting Thursday, airlines will be required to issue a full refund for cancellations and delays if passengers are not placed on a new flight within 48 hours, including for reasons outside of the airline’s control.

Previously, the passenger rights regime only required refunds for flight disruptions that were within the airline’s control, which excluded situations ranging from weather to war.

As well as a cash refund, the ticket price may also be reimbursed through credit or vouchers and is to be paid in full by the airline within 30 days.

The original Air Passenger Protection Regulations were established in 2019, before air travel demand collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Air TravelFederal Politics

Previous story
Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Just Posted

Swimmers in Prince Rupert will be facing reduced hours at the aquatic centre due to lack of lifeguards, the city stated on Sept. 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Lack of lifeguards leaves some Prince Rupert swimmers high and dry

The submission period for municipal election candidates to file their intent opened on Aug. 30 and closes Sept. 9. Candidates may submit an electoral candidate biography by Oct. 5, for publication in Haida Gwaii Observer. (File photo)
Only a couple days left to submit applications for Haida Gwaii mayoral and counsellor positions

The Village of Old Massett received $500,000 from the federal government to build a new plaza that will support Haida heritage and culture, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations announced Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Feds give Old Massett Village Council $500K to create a space for healing

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’