Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Most Read