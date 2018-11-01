Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
Approximately 1,500 people enjoyed the 31st annual event
Fourth annual Nation2Nation forum expanded over two-days
Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours
Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset
Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page
A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season
No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance
Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby
Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses
Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government
Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website
Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo
The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout
The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.
The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display
