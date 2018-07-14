MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Credit card debt can sure be a drag, and if it’s causing continuing stress in your life, nation-wide data shows you aren’t alone.

TransUnion credit agency found the average Canadian is carrying $4,094 in credit card debt, according to 2017 data.

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt at $4,223, behind only Alberta with $4,948 and Saskatchewan with $4,550.

That same report found that Canadians aren’t just carrying more credit card debt, they’re also not paying it back. The number of people with an balance 90 days or more past due rose by 3.2 per cent since 2015/

Here are some tips from financial advisors on getting rid of debt:

  1. Accept that regularly carrying a balance is a problem
  2. Draw up a budget that cuts back on spending, but that you can realistically stick to for the long-term
  3. Pay off the credit card with the smallest balance first, because it gives an early motivating win
  4. Once you’ve proven you can stick with a budget, consider consolidation loans to reduce interest rates
  5. Be patient, check in on your progress regularly, and know that it can be a long-term process

With files from Katya Slepian, The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third propane project for North Coast B.C.

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Julie Enman shares tools of empowerment

Coast Mountain College instructor teaches carpentry and confidence in Prince Rupert and abroad

MVP of the Week: “Forge”ing a soccer future in Prince Rupert

Men’s soccer coach wants to see soccer grow in Prince Rupert

From the English Channel to the BC Summer Games

Amber Ly is taking her experience aboard the tall ship Royalist with to Cowichan July 19-22

Exclusive: Jagmeet Singh on North Coast industry and fisheries

Video with federal NDP leader, who was in Prince Rupert on his northern B.C. tour

Third propane project for North Coast B.C.

Vopak is proposing to build a storage tank on Ridley Island for natural gas products

This Week Podcast – Episode 93

Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Man takes off with eggs, meat out B.C. family farm’s fridge run on honour system

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

Most Read

  • MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

    B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada