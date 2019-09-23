Mountain Equipment Co-op and LUSH Cosmetics have announced their stores will be closed on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, so that staff can participate in global climate strikes planned to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. (Wikimedia Commons)

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Two retailers will be closing on Friday so staff can march in the youth-led climate strikes happening all over the world.

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-op and UK-based LUSH Cosmetics announced they will be closing their doors Sept. 27 to allow staff to join demonstrations in their communities.

READ MORE: World leaders feel the heat in upcoming UN climate summit

MEC CEO Phil Arrata wrote on the company’s blog that the current rate of climate change will cause significant impacts to where people live, work and play.

“As Canada’s leading outdoor retail co-op, we are deeply concerned,” Arrata wrote.

LUSH Cosmetics, which is temporarily shutting its doors in Canada and in the U.S., has said it looks to harness its six million social media followers to call for action.

The company grows ingredients in regenerative farms, uses solar power to offset its retail energy consumption, sells packaging-free products, and supports grassroots environmental justice organizations.

The global strikes, to persuade leaders to act against environmental disaster, are inspired by Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The strikes are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York this week.

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise
Next story
Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

Saturday’s game also marked the Smithers Steelheads’ return to the league

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents rally for record breaking Thanksgiving food drive

Even with a heavy downpour volunteers came out in numbers

Tents pitched outside City Hall to protest treatment of Prince Rupert’s homeless

Former Extreme Weather Shelter worker and the homeless say employees treat them with no respect

Footwork and fundamentals: minor basketball classes return to Prince Rupert

The next generation of basketball talent is getting started on the game’s keys to success

Uncertain future for KAPS location and rent as McKay housing gets redeveloped

Affordable housing units in Prince Rupert to be revitalized by BC Housing

Heart of Our City: It’s not work when you love your job… all three of them

Sheri Pringle will be retiring from Prince Rupert’s figure skating scene

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Most Read