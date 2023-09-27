The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company’s headquarters in Vancouver on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon, Peloton join forces in tradeoff of fitness for fashion

Forms strike 5-year deal as partners in athletic apparel and digital fitness

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc.

The deal will make Vancouver-based Lululemon the primary athletic apparel partner of Peloton, while New York-based Peloton will be the exclusive digital fitness content provider to Lululemon.

As part of the collaboration, some Peloton instructors will become Lululemon ambassadors, while Lululemon will sell co-branded clothing.

Subscribers to Lululemon’s digital services will also get access to various levels of Peloton digital classes, depending on their payment tier.

The deal comes as Lululemon moves to discontinue selling its digital fitness screen called the Studio Mirror and wind down its digital app-only membership.

Peloton, meanwhile, has had a rocky stretch that saw its founder step down as CEO last year. The company is working to rebrand as a health technology company.

