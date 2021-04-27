A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

A retail giant is reaching out to the little guy, offering to give B.C. restaurants a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those with specialty items, such as made-from-scratch sauces or jams, are now eligible to sell their products at London Drugs retail locations.

The Canadian company is accepting applications from small businesses that would benefit from their shelf-stable products and merchandise popping up on store shelves within the next week.

“The restaurant industry, particularly those small and locally-owned, have sustained one of the heaviest blows” from the COVID-19 pandemic, said London Drugs president Clint Mahlman.

“We want to offer any support we can to restaurateurs and businesses in our communities right now, and we know our customers do too.”

RELATED: London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

In April, London Drugs launched an initiative that has led to more than 100 local businesses sell their products in stores and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The new restaurant-focused sales opportunity is an extension of that Local Central program.

Food industry operators in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba or Saskatchewan can now submit their products online for consideration.

Small business owners can apply online and must meet a handful of restrictions including:

– Must have a valid Canadian business license or permit

– No alcohol, cannabis or tobacco products

– Product must be Health Canada approved with nutritional facts outlined

– Ability to deliver and replenish to stores, if needed

READ MORE: London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

Just Posted

Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Center on April 26 presented a 579 signature petition to city council in support of a proposed 11th residential property development. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Almost 600 signatures on Prince Rupert housing petition presented to council

We’re hearing you loud and clear - Lee Brain, mayor on 11th Ave. proposed development

Shames Mountain will commence construction and installation of a new beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes. (Black Press Media File Photo)
New beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes coming to Shames Mountain

Rio Tinto donated $60,000 so the project can take place this summer

Kloiya Bay is the only beach access to saltwater in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward regions where families can go to partake of nature. The property listed for sale and concerns are high the gates will be closed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Concerns as high as the tide that gates to Kloiya Bay will be locked

Residents and officials call on province to purchase only saltwater access in P.R. and P.E. region

Members of Prince Rupert Rotary Club lined Hwy. 16 on April 24 for an act of kindness in cleaning up the road way. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Highway clean-up holds the keys to kindness

Prince Rupert Rotary Club members engaged in litter collection

Ian Bell works in his glass workshop and grinds a piece of glass for placing in a project on April 16, like the door behind him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Ian Bell, stained glass artist

With light adding highlight through stained glass, Ian Bell colours Prince Rupert

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read