LNG panel featured at First Nations business forum

LNG development will take centre stage at this year’s Nation2Nation forum in Terrace, featuring a panel discussion from LNG Canada and the Haisla Nation.

“Definitely a good couple of topics around LNG… like what’s next?” Lisa Mueller, Nation2Nation founder said. “We’re super excited about this [final investment decision] but where are we going with it? And how do we build this collectively within the First Nations?” Mueller asked, highlighting the importance of the conversation.

To transfer the LNG product onto Asian markets, ships would travel down the Douglas Channel from the proposed LNG Kitimat facility, passing by the channels’ second harbour located at the Tsimshian village of Hartley Bay, home to the Gitga’at people.

“We’re going to have Hartley Bay there for the first time to ask what it means to them, it’s going right through their front yard,” Mueller said.

The Nation2Nation forum has expanded its fourth event in Terrace for two days this year.

Started in 2015, the forum has brought together First Nations leaders, industry representatives, local politicians and residents together under one roof to learn, participate in panel discussions and network with each other on developments in the area.

”It’s a mutual ground gathering for all the local First Nations around the northwest, the cities and the districts to just gather once a year and have a conversation about what’s going on, and what’s new on their side of their community,” Mueller said.

“There’s a two-hour workshop with four different presenters [to facilitate] diverse conversation, around energy and literacy, and what does all this energy mean?” Mueller said.

Guests that will be participating in this forum include Chief Clarence Louie from Osoyoos Indian Band, Jason Major from Haisla Nation, Tanya Rexin from Kitimat Valley Insitute, Bryan Cox, Mining Association of British Columbia CEO, and Adrian Carlick with Tahltan Central Government.

“The idea was to bring the conversation to the northwest because we just aren’t having these conversations in the northwest. And to also give the locals access to these larger speakers… bringing them to the Terrace area to hear what these companies are doing.”



