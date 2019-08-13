A Great Spirit Bear captured on camera in the Great Bear Rainforest, Coast Funds is an Indigenous-led conservation finance that invests to strengthen the well-being of First Nations and the ecological integrity of the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii regions of B.C. (photo by Natalie Bowes)

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

The rights of Indigenous peoples could be amplified with a new shareholder proxy voting system announced last week by the Coast Conservation Endowment Fund Foundation (Coast Funds).

Coast Funds is an Indigenous-led conservation finance organization in partnership with the province of B.C, federal government, and private foundations.

Fiera Capital, an independent asset management firm with approximately $150 billion in assets, currently manages over $1 billion for Indigenous Trusts and Organizations across Canada and acts as investment counsel for Coast Funds’ Canadian and global equities, representing assets under management of approximately $30 million.

Fiera Capital will apply the new proxy voting guidelines across all the funds it manages on behalf of Coast Funds.

READ MORE: Sustainable economy flourishing in Haida Gwaii and Great Bear Rainforest thanks to First Nations investments

“Coast Funds’ investment guidelines set a new standard with specific and directive proxy voting guidelines to ensure recognition of Indigenous Rights by the boards of publicly traded companies,” said Coast Funds’ board chair Huux Percy Crosby, of the Haida Nation. “To secure project access and ensure assets realize a return, leading companies must recognize the right to the Free, Prior and Informed Consent of affected Indigenous communities and deliver tangible benefits to them.”

Coast Funds began reviewing their current voting system in 2017. The purpose was to assess instances where environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations had arisen on shareholder proposals to corporations and how the fund voted.

“In order to build stronger, healthier communities and economies, SHARE ensures that investments and corporate actions are continually contributing to the ongoing work of reconciliation. ” said Shannon Rohan, Chief Strategy Officer at SHARE, an organization which helped Coast Funds with their assessment.

Rohan also said the proxy voting system will help corporations function in a manner that is consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action set out by the federal government.

READ MORE: Great Bear Rainforest protection takes effect Jan. 1

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Geologist pulled from fall into mountainside gulch near Iskut

Joint exercise between Terrace, Smithers SAR employs longline rescue

Heiltsuk challenges feds decision to award $67M contract to east coast towing company

Heiltsuk Horizon challenges decision to award emergency ship towing contract to Irving company

Coach Conversations: Nathan Rochon

Head coach of PRFC has helped guide team to most successful season ever

Heart of Our City: Behind the lens of Rupert’s volunteer extraordinaire

Phil Cornwall is celebrating 35 years at Ridley Terminals and being a volunteer extraordinaire

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Most Read