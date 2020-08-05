Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, said the new hydroponics greenhouse that arrived in Seal Cove last week will produce as much as 12,000 pounds of veggies and herbs. Submitted photo

Good food hub coming to Seal Cove

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society receives state-of-the-art hydroponics greenhouse to begin locally-grown vegetable venture

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society’s mission to improve food security in the community took another step forward last week with the unveiling of a Canadian-made hydroponics greenhouse.

The new greenhouse arrived at the society’s Seal Cove property as part of their plans to launch the sale of locally-grown leafy greens and herbs.

“With the greenhouse set to be commissioned in early August, our staff are set to complete training and the initial seeding in the coming month, and we expect our first harvest of mixed greens to be available to the public this Fall” said Blair Mirau, Society CEO. “This means our city will have access to nearly 12,000 pounds of locally-grown, all-natural, chemical-free veggies and herbs throughout the year.”

The society plans to make the produce available for sale in Seal Cove at their garden centre, the recently acquired Port Edward General Store, as well as to their members through programs at the Nisga’a Hall.

The society is also excited to announce plans to open a patio café within the garden centre in sequence with their first harvest. “Barring any added COVID restrictions, we anticipate having our cafe ready for launch within the next four months” said Mirau.

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society represents the approximately 1,300 registered Nisga’a citizens living in Prince Rupert and Port Edward. The Society is a non-profit service provider in the areas of youth, education, language, culture, recreation, and economic development. The Society owns and operates the Nisga’a Hall, Rupert Lawn & Garden, and the Port Ed General Store.

READ MORE: Hydroponic greenhouse to be rooted in Prince Rupert

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

Just Posted

Hospice is concerned COVID-19 is silencing grief

P.R. Hospice Society is available for end of life compassion and comfort during grief - upon request

$80 million gas pipeline upgrade project proposed by PNG

Gas pipeline upgrades needed from Salvus to Port Edward near Prince Rupert

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Heart of Our City – Krysta Ostrom

Fourth generation of family to give heart to Prince Rupert

Pretivm Resources reports fatality at Brucejack mine

The isolated incident occurred last Friday, and the employee passed away on Sunday in hospital

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Most Read