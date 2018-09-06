Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

Northern Savings Credit Union will be losing their fourth CEO since 2015 after Fay Booker announced she would be leaving the company on Sept. 6.

In a press release, the credit union announced that Booker was leaving the position for “personal reasons.” Booker has worked with Northern Savings since 2013, playing roles in developing their technology and mortgage broker business.

READ MORE: CEO shake up for Northern Savings

“The board wishes Fay the best in her future endeavours and thanks Fay for her commitment and efforts to the Credit Union over the past five years,” the press release said.

Bill Snell will fill the position of interim CEO and president for the credit union. Snell brings more than 20 years of experience to the role including stints as chief financial officer, chief risk officer and vice president of credit.

“The board is confident that Bill has the skills and attributes to lead Northern Savings while the search for a permanent CEO is conducted,” the press release said.

READ MORE: Northern Savings Credit Union to re-examine ‘strategic direction’ before seeking new CEO

Booker is the latest of numerous chief executive departures from the company. In March, 2015, Ken Doleman left the position after taking over from then-acting president and CEO Bill Nicholls and serving for two years.

He was replaced by Geoff Grodecki in May 2016. Grodecki soon stepped down on Oct. 7, 2016 after serving for less than a year as CEO. Fay Booker was announced as interim CEO soon after his departure.

The credit union made no statement regarding the appointment of an interim CEO or the search for a replacement.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
