Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to shut down in 2020.

In an email Wednesday, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts said it will not be renewing its lease for the property with Cadillac Fair view Corporation and will “concluding its management” as of Jan. 31, 2020. No further details were provided.

The company has managed the hotel since it opened more than 40 years ago as part of the Pacific Centre mall.

It’s the only property that’s still owned and managed by the company anywhere in the world.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Just Posted

RCMP briefs: Youths break into Spirits of Cow Bay, and four men arrested for public intoxication

Files from Prince Rupert police for April 24-29

Vessel potentially damaged at Fairview Container Terminal

XIN Shanghai was delayed from leaving the Port of Prince Rupert on May 1

Shorthanded Rainmakers hang tough on the road

The senior girls soccer team tied their games in Terrace over the weekend

Rainmakers rugby team battles on the road

A combined junior and seniors squad played in Williams Lake April 27 and 28

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

MVP of the Week: Crashing the ice and the field

Jessica Newman wants to teach her athletes how to overcome challenges

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Breaking: Men convicted in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon sentenced

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Most Read

  • Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

    Hotel has been running for more than 40 years