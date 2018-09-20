Former VP of Lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the chief financial officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

The former vice president of Lululemon Athletica is joining a B.C. cannabis cultivation facility ahead of the legalization of marijuana in October.

Kerry Biggs will be the chief financial officer of True Leaf, a 25,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lumby scheduled for completion this fall.

RELATED: True Leaf continues to grow

Prior to working with Lululemon Athletica as vice president and treasurer, Biggs also worked in senior finance roles for Finning International and Enbridge.

Darcy Bomford, founder and chief executive officer of True Leaf believes Biggs’ prior work experience with several large Canadian public companies make him key for the role of CFO.

“He has a strong understanding of a business’s key performance drivers and a solid history of adding value by driving operational efficiencies. This experience will be invaluable to True Leaf as we continue to grow exponentially,” said Bomford.

Earlier this year Don Chisholm was appointed True Leaf’s chief marketing officer. His creative agency, Dossier, has been named the company’s branding partner. Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Hill+Knowlton) will be True Leaf’s government relations advisors.

RELATED: True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

The company also announced it has granted stock options to officers and consultants to purchase up to a total 1,050,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of 56 cents per share.

True Leaf is a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets. Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outdoor market takes a test drive this Saturday

Just Posted

Mobile complaint team coming to B.C.’s northwest

Ombudsperson’s office wants to hear from wronged residents

Prince Rupert high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Bears hyper-focused on feeding

Public urged to remove attractants as bears get ready for hibernation

Outdoor market takes a test drive this Saturday

Prince Rupert’s business community looks to boost the tourism economy on cruise ship day

In Our Opinion: Crosswalk improvements are coming

Prince Rupert’s mayor announced the province is finally investing in pedestrian safety

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in B.C. city

Raptor expert says he’s never seen it happen anywhere in the Lower Mainland

Canada signs global pact to help rid world’s oceans of abandoned fishing gear

The federal Fisheries Minister says it’s a ‘critical issue’

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Most Read